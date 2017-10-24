Golmaal Again collections: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs 100 cr smoothly

New Delhi: Rohit Shetty has once again proved that he knows how to make the cars fly and tickle the funnybones all at the same time. His latest outing Golmaal Again has smoothly sailed the litmus test at the Box Office and entered the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Golmaal Again has minted Rs 103. 64 crore at the Box Office so far, as per noted film critic and trade analyst Tarran Adarsh. Check out his tweets which reflect about the BO figures.

#GolmaalAgain passes the crucial ‘Monday test’ with SOLID numbers... Crosses ₹ 100 cr mark... SUPERB... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2017

#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr. Total: ₹ 103.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2017

#GolmaalAgain - OVERSEAS - Total till Monday, 23 October 2017: $ 3.53 million [₹ 22.95 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2017

The film is a fourth part of the superhit Golmaal franchise which has always managed to make viewers go bonkers. The mass entertainer boasts of an ensemble star cast with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal parts.

Also, veteran comedian Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee and Prakash Raj play interesting parts in the horror comedy drama. The film released during Diwali time and encashed on the festivity.

Once again Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's collaboration has turned gold at the Box Office and proved why this jodi is most wanted.