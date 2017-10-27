Golmaal Again collections: Crazy horror comedy mints Rs 136 cr at BO

New Delhi: The Golmaal franchise has seen four films so far and each has fetched filmmaker Rohit Shetty a huge moolah. The latest one in the series titled Golmaal Again is on a money-spinning spree and has received a thumbs up from the masses.

The film is a fourth part of the superhit Golmaal franchise which has always managed to make viewers go bonkers. The mass entertainer boasts of an ensemble star cast with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal parts.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Check out his tweets which reflect about the BO figures.

#GolmaalAgain packs a REMARKABLE ₹ 136.07 cr in Week 1... All set to be the SECOND HIGHEST grosser of 2017 today [Fri], after #Baahubali2... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2017

#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr, Tue 13.25 cr, Wed 10.05 cr, Thu 9.13 cr. Total: ₹ 136.07 cr. India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2017

#GolmaalAgain - OVERSEAS - Total till Thursday, 26 October 2017: $ 4.42 million [₹ 28.72 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2017

Also, veteran comedian Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee and Prakash Raj play interesting parts in the horror comedy-drama. The film released during Diwali time and encashed on the festivity.

The team of Golmaal Again even took to Twitter/Instagram to thank their fans for showering them with so much love. Both Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra shared on the micro-blogging site:

The ghost comedy managed to tickle the funny bones of viewers and the gold run continues. Once again Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's collaboration has turned gold at the Box Office and proved why this jodi is most wanted.

Next, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Raid while Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for the sequel of Namastey London, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Takadum reportedly.