Golmaal Again collects over Rs 200 crore worldwide

New Delhi: The magic spree of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again continues as the film has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. In fact, the Golmaal franchise has seen four films so far and each has fetched filmmaker Rohit Shetty a huge moolah.

IANS quoted Rohit as saying in a statement, "We waited more than seven years for the right subject to take the 'Golmaal' franchise forward. What we have achieved is very exciting and humbling, all thanks to the love showered upon us by fans across the globe."

Golmaal Again was the big Diwali release on October 20 this year along with Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar which hit the screens a day before.

Shibasish Sarkar, chief operating officer at Reliance Entertainment, said: "'Golmaal Again' has been an incredible journey for all of us. Our friend and partner, Rohit Shetty and his team, have outperformed every benchmark, and we are delighted with their unprecedented success."

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti films and Rohit Shetty Picturez.

The mass entertainer boasts of an ensemble star cast with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal parts.

Also, veteran comedian Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee and Prakash Raj play interesting parts in the horror comedy-drama. The film released during Diwali time and encashed on the festivity.

Once again Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's collaboration has turned gold at the Box Office and proved why this jodi is most wanted.

