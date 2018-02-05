'Golmaal Again' creates another record, becomes 'most watched movie of the week' on TV

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's latest outing 'Golmaal Again' not only created several records at the Box Office but also got a positive word of mouth publicity from the viewers.

The film which released on October 20, 2017, has now added another feather to its cap. 'Golmaal Again' has become the 'Most Watched Movie Of The Week' after it was telecasted on the small screens.

According to BARC, the film has got as many as 16. 3 million impressions. Lead actress Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter and thanked her fans for showering their unconditional love.

Check her tweet:

It just gets BIGGER and BETTER!Thank you everyone for your unconditional love for the #GolmaalAgain family! pic.twitter.com/owBooQRqCn — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 5, 2018

'Golmaal Again' is written by Sajid-Farhad and Yunus Sajawal. The film has a starry ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

The horror comedy happens to be the fourth instalment of the hit Golmaal film franchise. Director Rohit Shetty and lead actor Ajay Devgn have collaborated on several projects together previously. 'Golmaal Again' marks the tenth venture of the director-actor jodi together.