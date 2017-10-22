Golmaal Again Day 2 Collections: Rohit Shetty's directive is buoyant at Box Office

New Delhi: Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again opened up to a whopping 30 Crores and is buoyant in raking moolah at the box office.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh. It tells the story of five orphans who got separated during their stay in an orphanage.

The day 2 collections of the film are out and the figures will amaze you! Golmaal Again collected Rs. 28.37 Crores on October 21 which makes the total collections of the film to Rs. 58 Crores already!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection figures on Twitter.

Here is his Twitter post:

#GolmaalAgain is UNSTOPPABLE... Heading for a HUMONGOUS weekend... Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr. Total: ₹ 58.51 cr. India biz... ROCKING! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2017

Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise. The movie hit the theaters on October 20, 2017.