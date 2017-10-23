Golmaal Again Day 3 collections: Rohit Shetty's directive remains rock-solid at Box Office

New Delhi: The fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again is a laughter riot and the audience is loving it! The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

The story of five orphans who got separated during their stay in an orphanage remained rock solid at the box office.

The day 3 collections of the film are out and the figures will amaze you!

Golmaal Again collected Rs. 29.09 Crores on October 22 which makes the total collections to 87.60 Crores.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections of the film.

Here is his Twitter post:

#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr. Total: ₹ 87.60 cr. India biz... OVERSEAS: $ 3.17 million [₹ 20.62 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

The film has collected $3.17 million overseas.