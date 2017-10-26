Golmaal Again: Fan threatens to drag Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to court

Mumbai: Every time Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have teamed up for films, they have spun magic on screen. The duo’s latest outing – Golmaal Again – has become a huge hit and family audiences are going gaga over it. The film has minted over Rs 150 crores since its release on October 20 and it continues to keep the cash registers at the Box Office ringing.

However, there’s one fan, who has threatened to drag the actor and filmmaker to court. Yes, you read that right and the reason is too cute.

A fan took to Twitter on the day the movie released to tweet: I ll sue you both in court @ajaydevgn ,@RohitShetty if u stop mkng Golmaal... in future. #GolmaalAgain.... Lots of love to all team...(sic).”

I ll sue you both in court @ajaydevgn ,@RohitShetty if u stop mkng Golmaal... in future. #GolmaalAgain.... Lots of love to all team... — MILK no. 6 (@AmitKum10405363) 20 October 2017

Ajay, who otherwise looks very stern, is extremely childlike at heart. He is a prankster and often plays pranks with his co-stars on film sets. On reading the fan’s tweet, Ahay responded promptly and also displayed a slice of his wit.

He replied: “Aisa mat karna... warna jail mein baith kar banani padegi (sic).”

Ajay also responded to other fans too who demanded a Golmaal instalment every year on Diwali.

He tweeted:

Toh phir tissue paper le ke jaana tha na... https://t.co/zwVV8v8TP2 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 21 October 2017

Lagta hai ki aapne humko naukri pe rakh liya hai... https://t.co/eJVqWWjpjT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 21 October 2017

Yeh lo...Hasao toh bhi daatte hai... rulao toh bhi daatte hai.. https://t.co/vtwJmy78h2 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 21 October 2017

Thank God ki aap dimaag saath mein le ke gaye the... https://t.co/J33FgjhjJT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 21 October 2017

Biggest film of the decade?

Yeh thoda zyada nahi ho gaya!? https://t.co/CfQGV9Lorq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 21 October 2017

Jitni jaldi script mil jaaye.. https://t.co/XFYly1O355 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 21 October 2017

Let's hope ki aur ek do hafta nahi mile... https://t.co/8e1RNh84Xx — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 21 October 2017

Darta toh kisi se nahi hoon main waise toh.. https://t.co/rpBC8yNOqd — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 21 October 2017

Agli baar Hajmola kha ke Golmaal dekhna... https://t.co/IQIUqMRrFm — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 21 October 2017

The latest and fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise has had a smashing start at the Box Office. The Diwali release, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi and Prakash Raj, has minted over Rs 150 crores at the worldwide Box Office so far.

Talking about the film’s success, Shetty said, “I am overjoyed that Golmaal Again has broken records along with spreading happiness, cheer and smiles during this Diwali. I am thankful to the audience for the success and the love they have shown to the Golmaal series.”

(With IANS inputs)