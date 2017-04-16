Golmaal Again: Tabu finds working with Tusshar Kapoor and Johny Lever a great 'treat'!

New Delhi: Rohit Shetty's much talked about comedy drama 'Golmaal Again' is currently being shot and the entire cast is gung-ho about the project. The new additions to the 'Golmaal' cast Tabu and Parineeti Chopra are too happy to be working with the team.

After Parineeti shared a sneak peek of her shooting shenanigans for 'Golmaal Again', Tabu took to Instagram and shared a picture tagging Tusshar Kapoor and Johny Lever. She captioned the image as: “#golmaalagain #shootingwithfriends #hyderabad

Treat to work with you both @tusshark89 #johnylever”.

The 'Haider' actress expressed her happiness over working with a wonderful cast. 'Golmaal Again' will see Ajay Devgn in the lead role and the film is set to open in theatres in October 2017.