Golmaal Again's success reunites crazy team—Watch video, pics

New Delhi: The super success of Rohit Shetty's latest release Golmaal Again resulted in early celebrations of the team members. The film has hit a jackpot at the Box Office and proved to be a blockbuster Diwali release.

Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter and shared a video and picture where the cast of the film can be seen chilling together. The film has collected over Rs 116 crore in the domestic market as of now and minted Rs 156 crore at the worldwide box office in the first four days of its release reportedly.

Thankyou for making Golmaal the BIGGESTTT FILM EVERRRR!!! pic.twitter.com/qhHab4VSSI — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 26, 2017

The figures are bound to increase in the coming days and this once again has proved that masala entertainers work best during the festive time.

The film is a fourth part of the superhit Golmaal franchise which has always managed to make viewers go bonkers. The mass entertainer boasts of an ensemble star cast with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal parts.

Also, veteran comedian Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee and Prakash Raj play interesting parts in the horror comedy-drama. The film released during Diwali time and encashed on the festivity.

Once again Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's collaboration has turned gold at the Box Office and proved why this jodi is most wanted.