Govinda and Salman Khan in a film?

New Delhi: The fans loved their camaraderie in David Dhawan's 'Partner', so if Govinda and Salman Khan star in a film together, it surely will be a superhit flick. Meanwhile, Govinda, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Aa Gaya Hero' was quizzed if he and Salman would come together again.

Govinda told PTI, "It should happen in a right way. Because I feel if people want Govinda and Salman together, it is important to have the right subject. They would require that kind of energy too. Risk factor, money issue, that is always there but the choices make you what you are. I'll choose correctly."

"My next move will be very planned. Maybe they (others) will not look at it like that but it will be well thought. I've come in that state of mind. I can't change, I've always been rigid.

"I do respect others views, I don't comment negatively. You have to come out with your best energy in life... I am all set for wonderful projects."

'Aa Gaya Hero' is directed by Dipankar Senapati and is an action comedy. The actor also lauded the work young actors are doing, including his friend Salman.

"Sometimes I feel the younger actors are doing good. Ranveer Singh does films which look nice. Salman is doing very good work, as far as his choices are concerned. More than being a hero he is concentrating on his choices. Everybody is trying and being good," he said.

'Aa Gaya Hero' is scheduled to release on March 3, 2017. Govinda and Salman have previously worked in films like 'Partner', 'Deewana Mastana' and 'Salaam-e-Ishq'.

Govinda was even seen on Salman's 'Bigg Boss' season 10 where the former promoted his upcoming venture.

(With PTI inputs)