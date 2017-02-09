Govinda and Salman Khan in a film?
New Delhi: The fans loved their camaraderie in David Dhawan's 'Partner', so if Govinda and Salman Khan star in a film together, it surely will be a superhit flick. Meanwhile, Govinda, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Aa Gaya Hero' was quizzed if he and Salman would come together again.
Govinda told PTI, "It should happen in a right way. Because I feel if people want Govinda and Salman together, it is important to have the right subject. They would require that kind of energy too. Risk factor, money issue, that is always there but the choices make you what you are. I'll choose correctly."
"My next move will be very planned. Maybe they (others) will not look at it like that but it will be well thought. I've come in that state of mind. I can't change, I've always been rigid.
"I do respect others views, I don't comment negatively. You have to come out with your best energy in life... I am all set for wonderful projects."
'Aa Gaya Hero' is directed by Dipankar Senapati and is an action comedy. The actor also lauded the work young actors are doing, including his friend Salman.
"Sometimes I feel the younger actors are doing good. Ranveer Singh does films which look nice. Salman is doing very good work, as far as his choices are concerned. More than being a hero he is concentrating on his choices. Everybody is trying and being good," he said.
'Aa Gaya Hero' is scheduled to release on March 3, 2017. Govinda and Salman have previously worked in films like 'Partner', 'Deewana Mastana' and 'Salaam-e-Ishq'.
Govinda was even seen on Salman's 'Bigg Boss' season 10 where the former promoted his upcoming venture.
(With PTI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Govinda and Salman Khan in a film?
- 'Baahubali' mobile game coming soon
- Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Here’s a glimpse of Varun Dhawan - Alia Bhatt’s ‘Tamma Tamma’ moment - WATCH
- ‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim says she hate to watch herself on screen
- I don't deserve it that's why don't get it, says Akshay Kumar on NOT winning awards
- Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindostan' female lead search intensifies! Is it Alia Bhatt vs Shraddha Kapoor?
- Akshay Kumar thanks Arshad Warsi for 'Jolly LLB 2' and we have PICTURE proof!
- Salman Rushdie praises 'Lion', says it is a beautiful film
- Ajay Devgn's next is a romantic comedy; check FIRST LOOK!
- Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif to reunite?