Govinda one of the finest comedy actors: Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says comedy is the most difficult genre to pull as an actor, and praised actor Govida for becoming a master in it.

Rohit, known for blending in action and humour to his stories, spoke about the comedy genre while judging reality TV show India's Next Superstars and applauding a contestant Shruti Sharma, read a statement.

"Comedy is the most difficult genre to pull as an actor. You either make the audience laugh or you make them question you as an actor," Rohit said.

He added: "There are very few actors who can do comedy like Juhi, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and of course, one of the finest comedy actors is Govinda. He takes the scene to another level and has set a benchmark."

Govinda is credited for churning out innumerable laugh riots like Aankhen, Raja Babu, Hero No.1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Jodi No.1 and Partner.