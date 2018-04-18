Govinda set for a comeback with Fryday, starring Fukrey’s Varun Sharma

Dancing superstar Govinda is all set to make a comeback. And his co-star in his latest outing, Fryday, is Fukrey fame Varun Sharma, who has already charmed the audience with his impeccable comic timing in films Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. Slated for release on May 25, Fryday has been helmed by Dolly ki Doli director Abhishek Dogra.

Considering the brilliance of legendary Govinda and Varun Sharma in comedy genre, the film is expected to be a laugh riot. A new poster of the film, shared on microblogging site Twitter by Govinda, also suggests the same.

Going by the poster of the movie, it might be another comedy of errors offered by Bollywood.

The last Bollywood film featuring Govinda, which raked up moolah at the box office, was David Dhawan’s Partner, co-starring superstar Salman Khan. Following the success of Partner, Govinda attempted a comeback in a negative appearance in Yash Raj Film’s Kill Dil, also featuring Ranveer Singh, Ali Zafar and Parineeti Chopra. However, the film tanked at the box office. Govinda also made a cameo appearance in Saif Ali Khan’s Happy Ending, which also failed to click with the audience.

And then came Govinda’s home production movie Aa Gaya Hero, which could not manage to pull audience to theatres, apparently because of weak plot, storyline and delay in making.

However, despite these debacles, Govinda remains a name to reckon with in Bollywood. Having started his career with Love 86 and Ilzaam in 1986, he has charmed film buffs with his dancing skills and comic timing for decades.

Apart from comedy, Govinda has also been appreciated in emotional roles in movies like Swarg and in action-packed roles in films like Shola aur Shabnam. Later in his Bollywood career, the lad from Virar gave a number of hits like Hero No 1, Coolie no 1 and Deewana Mastana, working under the direction of David Dhawan.