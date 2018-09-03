हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Govinda

Govinda-starrer 'Fryday' to release on October 12

Abhishek Dograa is directing.

Govinda-starrer 'Fryday' to release on October 12
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Govinda's next, "Fryday", is set to hit the theatres on October 12.

The 54-year-old actor shared the news on Twitter Monday along with the poster of the film.

"Kickstart this Janmashtami with me and my saala, @varunsharma90! Maza hoga dugna with #FRYDAY, releasing 12th October 2018!" he wrote.

Abhishek Dograa is directing.

Produced by Sajid Qureshi, the film also stars Varun Sharma and Digangana Suryavanshi.

Govinda's last release was "Aa Gaya Hero" (2017). 

 

Govinda, Fryday, Bollywood

