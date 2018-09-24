हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
rangeela raja

Govinda starrer 'Rangeela Raja' new poster out!

The actor will be seen playing a double role in the comedy drama. 

Govinda starrer &#039;Rangeela Raja&#039; new poster out!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani and classic actor Govinda have teamed up for an upcoming venture titled 'Rangeela Raja'. The film has been produced by Nihalani and will present Govinda in a double role.

The new poster of 'Rangeela Raja' has been unveiled. Noted film critic and tarde analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Twitter. He wrote: "And here comes the second poster of #RangeelaRaja... The Hit team of #Ilzaam, #SholaAurShabnam and #Aankhen - producer Pahlaj Nihalani and Govinda - team up yet again... Govinda will be seen in a double role... He portrays four distinct characters in the film."

The poster looks quirky and colourful. Govinda and Pahlaj Nihalani have joined forces again after over 25 years for Rangeela Raja.

The actor will be seen playing a double role in the comedy-drama. 

Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, Mishika Chourasia, and Anupama Agnihotri will reportedly be seen in pivotal parts.

Are you excited for this one?

