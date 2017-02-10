Gujarat Railway police summons Excel Ent over 'Raees' promotion death

Vadodara: Gujarat Railway police has summoned the co-producer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Raees', Excel Entertainment, to record their statement in connection with the chaos and subsequent death of a person at the Vadodara railway station last month during a promotional event of the film.

According to police officials of the Western Railways, the summons has been sent to Excel Entertainment, which is owned by Bollywood actor-producer Farhan Akhtar.

"Since Excel Entertainment is the co-producer of the film and had sought the permission from the Railways for the promotion of 'Raees' on a train, we have sent the summons to them recently, asking them to appear before us to explain their version," said Deputy SP, Western Railways (Vadodara division), Tarun Barot.

"As of now, we have received a verbal assurance from Excel that they are ready to cooperate in the inquiry and some of their representatives will appear before us at the earliest," added Barot, who is heading the inquiry.

Meanwhile, social activist Abha Singh today gave her statement to Barot in this regard. She had earlier sought stern action against those responsible for the death of Farid Khan at the Vadodara railway station on January 23.

"Singh had earlier given an application and asked us to file an FIR against all those responsible for the death. As a part of our procedure, we had called her today at Vadodara to file her statement," said Barot.

Several persons, including some policemen, were injured while 45-year-old Farid Khan died allegedly of suffocation when a crowd of around 15,000 went berserk to have a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan who arrived at the Vadodara railway station by Rajdhani Express to promote 'Raees' on the night of January 23.

A day later, Western Railway SP, Vadodara Division, Sharad Singhal had ordered an inquiry into the incident.