'Gul Makai' director elated about film reaching London

Mumbai: "Gul Makai" director Amjad Khan is overwhelmed that his film, on the life of Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai, will have a special screening in London.

It is being organised by the UN-ECOSOC-OBS IIMSAM on January 25.

"I am happy and I am very proud that my film 'Gul Makai' is being screened in London," Khan said in a statement.

UN Goodwill Ambassador Roy Fernandes said the film will be screened for 450 dignitaries from across the world. These include members of the UN and IIMSAM (Intergovernmental Institution for the use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition).

Members of the Indian, Pakistani and British High Commissions will also be present, along with Malala and her parents Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai.

Another screening of the film will be hosted mid-February at the UN Headquarters in New York.