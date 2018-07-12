हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gul Makai

Gul Makai first look coincides with Malala Yousafzai's birthday—Watch

Titled 'Gul Makai', the film captures the struggles faced by the 17-year-old brave girl Malala.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The youngest Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai's inspiring life journey has been turned into a biopic for the big screens. Titled 'Gul Makai', the film captures the struggles faced by the 17-year-old brave girl Malala.

The makers have unveiled the first look teaser of 'Gul Makai' and it coincides with Malala Yousafzai's birthday. The film has been helmed by Amjad Khan and has the intriguing tagline of “One child, one teacher, one book & one pen, can change the world.” 'Gul Makai' happens to be Malala's pen name reportedly.

Watch the video here:

For the uninitiated, Malala Yousafzai, who hails from Swat Valley in Pakistan is a female education activist. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in the year 2014. She stood up to the terrorist organisation Taliban and has strived for the educational rights of women, especially in her native area.

On 9 October 2012, Malala was reportedly shot at by a Taliban gunman as she rode home on a bus after taking an exam in Pakistan's Swat Valley. She was 15 then. The brave teenager braved the bullet and after undergoing surgeries stood back on her feet fighting for the cause of women and child education.

The film is produced by Sanjay Singla and Preeti Vijay Jaju. Reem Shaikh, Divya Dutta, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan will be seen playing a pivotal part in 'Gul Makai'.

The release date of the film has not been revealed as yet.

Here's wishing Malala a very happy birthday!

