'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh will work with Alia Bhatt in Zoya Akhtar's next?

New Delhi: After much confusion regarding the cast of talented filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's next titled 'Gully Boy', now it has been confirmed that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space for the same, reportedly.

According to BollywoodLife.com, besides Ranveer and Alia in the lead there will another male actor in the lead role. The report quotes a source as telling a leading daily, “The film is inspired by real life rappers like Divine and Naezy whose work has ranged from speaking about petty crimes in their respective Mumbai neighbourhoods of Kurla and Andheri to sharing stories about finding a voice and becoming activists. It is an extremely ambitious project and will roll next year.”

'Gully Boy' will be directed by Zoya and produced under brother Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

However, no official word has been made by the filmmaker or the actors as yet.