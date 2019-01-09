Gully Boy trailer: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt leave a lasting impact in Zoya Akhtar directorial

New Delhi: Zoya Akhtar's much-talked-about upcoming venture 'Gully Boy' trailer it out and we are short of words, quite literally! Two of the most impressive actors from B-Town—Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will leave you in awe of their performances in the trailer and make you jittery about the movie.

'Gully Boy' trailer is packed with some brilliant scenes where you will be moved by the fineness of the craft displayed by the lead actors. Even the supporting cast has contributed to taking the scene to another level. The dialogues and rap portions in the trailer will bring a smile to your face and prepare you for the bigger picture.

Check out the trailer here:

Zoya Akhtar's directorial will leave you mighty impressed, wanting to jump the calendar to February 14, 2019—that's when it hits the screen.

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The venture is reportedly based on the lives of Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, known for their song "Mere Gully Mein" in Mumbai.