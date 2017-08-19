Gulzar's 'Libaas' set to release after 29 years!

New Delhi: There is no better honour for an artist than being acknowledged and appreciated for his talent.

Legendary songwriter Gulzar's contribution to the Hindi film industry is immense and his words continue to inspire generations.

Somewhere in the archives of unreleased films, 'Libaas'—a movie directed by Gulzar which hasn't been released since almost 3 decades will finally see the light of the day.

According to News18.com, Zee Classic announced the theatrical release of 'Libaas' this year which means Gulzar's classic film will hit the screens after 29 long years.

With its galactic star cast including Utpal Dutt, Shabana Azmi, Raj Babbar, Sushma Seth, Savita Bajaj, Annu Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah, the movie is set to enthral the audience this year.