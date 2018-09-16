हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Simran

Hansal Mehta celebrates 'bittersweet experience' of 'Simran'

As 'Simran' clocked one year of its release, National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta celebrated the "bittersweet experience" of the movie's successes and failures.

Hansal Mehta celebrates &#039;bittersweet experience&#039; of &#039;Simran&#039;

Mumbai: As 'Simran' clocked one year of its release, National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta celebrated the "bittersweet experience" of the movie's successes and failures.

'Simran' starring Kangana Ranaut, is about a girl named Praful, a divorcee, who loses her savings in a gambling bout. She takes a loan in order to repair the damage but when she is unable to repay it, she finds herself drawn into a life of crime.

"One year of a bittersweet experience whose successes, failures and team must be celebrated. One year of 'Simran'," Mehta tweeted on Saturday.

Last year, the film faced a lot of ups and downs as screenwriter Apurva Asrani had professed that Kangana, who has been credited as the additional dialogue and story writer, tried to discredit his work publicly by saying that she developed the story with Mehta from a one-line script

Tags:
SimranKangana RanautHansal Mehta

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close