Rajkummar Rao

Hansal Mehta's 'Turram Khan' to star Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha

The filming will begin in November this year.

Hansal Mehta&#039;s &#039;Turram Khan&#039; to star Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The super hit jodi of award-winning director and actor, Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao are joining forces one more time. The talented star will be seen in 'Turram Khan' co-starring with Nushrat Bharucha in the lead.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He wrote: “IT'S OFFICIAL... Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in #TurramKhan... A social-comedy directed by Hansal Mehta... Set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh... Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... Starts Nov 2018... Rajkummar and Nushrat reunite after #LoveSexAurDhokha.”

The film will be a social comedy helmed by Mehta who has previously worked with Rajkummar in 'Shahid' and 'Aligarh' respectively. 'Turram Khan' will be set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh. It will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Rajkummar and Nushrat shared screen space together in 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'. The film hit the screens in 2010 and was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It was jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor under ALT Balaji Entertainment banner. 

