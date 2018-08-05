Happy Birthday Kajol: Top 5 films of the queen of expressions

New Delhi: Bollywood's queen of expressions, Kajol turns a year older today. The beautiful actress completed her glorious 25 years in cinema last year. Kajol made the 90s a golden era for movie lovers with her enigmatic performances. Who can forget Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Simran from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge!

Check out the five best films of our beautiful queen of expressions:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Raj and Simran's epic love story is something that'll be celebrated for the generations to come! Aditya Chopra's directorial debut won hearts at the box office and the movie is still considered to be the best when it comes to romantic films in Bollywood. The film released on 20 October 1995 and starred Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead role. The film released on 16 October 1998 and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Kajol's performance received special appreciation from the audience as well as the critics. K3G won 8 Filmfare Awards and till date remains the only film in history to win all the four acting category awards at the ceremony.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Yash Chopra's epic family-drama, Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham released in the year 2001 and remains in the canon of Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan played the lead roles in the film. The movie was a major commercial success, both internationally as well as domestically. Kajol played the role of Anjali Sharma, Rahul's (played by SRK) wife.

My Name is Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's pairing is much-loved by the audience. The two share a great on-screen chemistry and win hearts each time they team up for a film. The duo's 'My Name is Khan' was another box-office blockbuster that released in 2010.

Fanaa

The romantic drama-thriller, 'Fanaa' had Kajol playing the role of a blind woman. She mastered her role in the movie and was paired along with Aamir Khan.