Happy Birthday Pooja Bhatt: Here's looking at five best films of the actress

Actress Pooja Bhatt celebrates her 46th birthday today. She forayed into Bollywood when she was just 17 years old. Although the actress grabbed more headlines because of her controversies than her movies, here's looking at five of her most popular films.

Zakhm(1998)

This Ajay Devgn-Pooja Bhatt starrer is a story about a boy, who is born to parents who belong to different faiths. He finds himself amid communal riots during which his mother's death is used as political agenda. Kunal Khemu was also a part of the film as a child artist.

Sadak (1991)

This Sanjay Dutt-Pooja Bhatt starrer was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film deals with the subect of a love story of a young man and a sex worker.

Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi (1991)

Another Mahesh Bhatt directorial, 'Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi' featured Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles. It was a story about a runaway girl in search of her beloved but later falls in love with another man on her way.

Border(1997)

Pooja Bhatt played the role of an army wife in this Indo-Pak war story. The film was a JP Dutta directorial that gained huge commercial and critical success back in 1997.

Chaahat(1996)

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, 'Chaahat' is romantic musical film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Ramya Krishna and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles