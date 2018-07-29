हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Dutt

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Here are some best performances of the actor

On his birthday today here's a look at the best performances of our dear Sanju Baba.

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Here are some best performances of the actor

New Delhi: One of the most popular Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt turns 59 today. The actor made his debut in 1981 with the blockbuster film Rocky. Dutt is an extremely talented actor and has often put his heart and soul into films. His biopic, 'Sanju' released a month ago and gave us an insight into the tumultuous life that he has had.

Sanjay's latest, 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3' has hit the theatres on July 27. It has an ensemble star cast with Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan in pivotal parts.

On his birthday today here's a look at the best performances of our dear Sanju Baba.

Saajan

Released on August 30, 1991, with Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, Saajan tells the story of an orphan (Aman) who becomes friends with the wealthy Akash Verma (Salman). Once Aman starts writing poems under the pen name 'Sagar', his life changes forever. Dutt played Aman in the movie and did full justice to the role. The film was also the highest grossing Bollywood film of 1999.

Vidhaata

Directed by Subhash Ghai with Trimurti Films as the producing company, Vidhaata released on December 3, 1982. This was Dutt's second film which became a huge hit at the box office and also won the 1983 Filmfare Award. It also starred Dilip Kumar, Padmini Kolhapure, Sanjeev Kumar, Amrish Puri, Suresh Oberoi, Madan Puri, Shammi Kapoor and Sarika.

Khalnayak

The song 'Naayak nahi, Khalnayak Hoon Main' still gives us all goosebumps. In the thriller 'Khalnayak', Dutt displayed his versatality as an actor. The movie also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit. Subhash Ghai directed the film and Ashok Ghai was the producer.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Do you still give 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi' to anyone who seems to be in a bad mood? Well, we all have Munna Bhai to thank for it!

The movie released on December 19, 2003, and was received with open arms by the audience. Dutt, along with his sidekick, Arshad Warsi take us on a laughter ride in this Bollywood masterpiece.

Agneepath:

Agneepath released on January 26, 2012, which featured Sanjay in a negative role. Through his impeccable acting and convincing villain role, Dutt proved that he can do justice to any kind of role. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan, late actor Om Puri, Priyanka Chopra and Rishi Kapoor.

Here's wishing dear Sanju baba a very happy birthday!

Tags:
Sanjay Dutthappy birthday sanjay duttSanjay Dutt birthdaySanjay Dutt films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close