Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi Day 4 collection: Sonakshi Sinha starrer remains strong at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha's latest comedy film 'Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi was released last week and the fans have given the film a thumbs up. The comedy drama is the sequel to 2016 hit film 'Happy Bhag Jayegi.' The film has so far earned Rs. 13.83 crores.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the collections on Twitter. He wrote, "#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi stays STRONG on Mon... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]: 24.07%... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr, Sun 5.05 cr, Mon 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 13.83 cr. India biz.#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi stays STRONG on Mon... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]: 24.07%... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr, Sun 5.05 cr, Mon 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 13.83 cr. India biz."

The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz; produced by Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' stars Diana Penty who was also the lead in original along with and Sonakshi Sinha. It has an ensemble star cast consisting of Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Abhay Deol, Jassi Gill and Aparshakti Khurana playing pivotal parts.

Abhay Deol was also seen in the original along with Diana. The music has been composed by Sohail Sen in the film.