Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi collections: Sonakshi Sinha starrer witnesses slow start at the Box Office

The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha's 'Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi' has witnessed a slow start at the box office. The film released yesterday and is the sequel to the 2016 film 'Happy Bhag Jayegi'. Sonakshi had intrigued us all when the posters of the film were released. A peppy song titled  'Swag Saha Nahi Jaye' had the actress grooving with some kickass moves!  

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the opening day collections of the film. He wrote, "#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi has a slow start on Day 1... Fared better in North... Needs to witness substantial growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark... Fri 2.70 cr. India biz... First part had collected 2.32 cr on Day 1"

The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz; produced by Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla. Sonakshi plays Harpreet aka Happy from Punjab  who gets kidnapped by a gang of people who are actually looking for some other 'Happy'

The film has an ensemble star cast of Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Abhay Deol, Jassi Gill and Aparshakti Khurana.

Diana, Jimmy, Ali, and Abhay were a part of the original 2016 film as well. 

Sonakshi Sinha

