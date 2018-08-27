Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Day 3 Box Office collections are out!

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha's latest outing 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' hit the screens last week and looks like the fans have liked it. The comedy-drama happens to be the sequel to 2016 hit film 'Happy Bhag Jayegi'.

The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz; produced by Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 3 figures. He wrote:"#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi witnessed day-wise growth, which is a positive sign... Opening weekend biz is better than the first part [₹ 10.71 cr]… Now needs to maintain the momentum on weekdays... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr, Sun 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 11.78 cr. India biz."

#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi witnessed day-wise growth, which is a positive sign... Opening weekend biz is better than the first part [₹ 10.71 cr]… Now needs to maintain the momentum on weekdays... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr, Sun 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 11.78 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2018

'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' stars Diana Penty who was also the lead in original along with and Sonakshi Sinha. It has an ensemble star cast consisting of Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Abhay Deol, Jassi Gill and Aparshakti Khurana playing pivotal parts.

Abhay Deol was also seen in the original along with Diana. The music has been composed by Sohail Sen in the film.

Will you watch it?