Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

The comedy-drama is slated to release on August 24, 2018. 

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi motion poster: Sonakshi Sinha looks confused!

New Delhi: After getting a positive response from 'Happy Bhag Jayegi', the makers had announced its sequel. The second part stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role and the poster of the film has been released. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz; produced by Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first motion poster. Also, the trailer will be unveiled today. He wrote: “Trailer out today... Presenting the first motion poster of #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi... Stars Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Piyush Mishra and Ali Fazal... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... 24 Aug 2018 release.”

'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' stars Diana Penty who was also the lead in original along with and Sonakshi Sinha. It has an ensemble star cast consisting of Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Abhay Deol, Jassi Gill and Aparshakti Khurana playing pivotal parts.

Abhay Deol was also seen in the original along with Diana. The music has been composed by Sohail Sen in the film.

So, are you excited to watch this entertaining ride?

