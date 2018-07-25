हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi trailer

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill is the eternal groom who never gets the bride

The comedy-drama is slated to release on August 24, 2018. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: After 2016 release 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' received a warm response from the audiences, the makers announced its sequel. Titled as 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi', the film has some new additions such as Sonakshi Sinha and Jassi Gill.

The trailer of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has been released and we must say it looks like one entertaining ride. There are plenty of one-liners and comic punches which will make you go LOL. Classic actor-writer Piyush Mishra and Jimmy Sheirgill's camaraderie is another highlight.

Watch trailer:

Sonakshi plays Harpreet aka Happy from Punjab and from the trailer it looks like a clear cut case of misplaced identity. She gets kidnapped by a gang of people who are actually looking for some other 'Happy'. So, is that Happy played by Diana Penty from the original? Well, the latter does appear in the trailer along with Ali Fazal.

The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz; produced by Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla. 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' stars Diana Penty who was also the lead in original along with and Sonakshi Sinha. It has an ensemble star cast consisting of Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Abhay Deol, Jassi Gill and Aparshakti Khurana playing pivotal parts.

Abhay Deol was also seen in the original along with Diana. The music has been composed by Sohail Sen in the film.

The comedy-drama is slated to release on August 24, 2018. 

 

