Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's films to clash on June 1

Mumbai: Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor's vigilante film 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' is set to clash at the box office with his sister and actress Sonam Kapoor's movie "Veere Di Wedding" on June 1.

'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 25.

The makers believe June 1 is a better date from a distributional point of view. It has a greater audience potential and is a safe distance away from holdover Hindi and English releases. The film will get better and more number of shows and June 1 as a date has a greater audience potential, a statement said.

The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai.

'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' is jointly produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap.

On the other hand, 'Veere Di Wedding' is jointly produced by Sonam and Harshvardhan's sister Rhea Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The female buddy comedy also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

