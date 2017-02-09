Haryana government makes 'MSG: The Warrior Lion Heart' tax-free

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has made Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's upcoming film "MSG: The Warrior Lion Heart" tax-free.

The BJP government in the state has exempted the film from entertainment duty under Section 11 of the Punjab Entertainment Duty Act, 1955, of its 200 prints for one year in the State, a Haryana Government release said here today.

The release further said that the film will release tomorrow.

The film is based on the surgical strikes which the Indian Army carried out against terror launch pads across the LOC in J&K last year.