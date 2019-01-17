Has Deepika Padukone started shooting for 'Chhapaak'? Deets inside

New Delhi: The tall and talented B-Towner Deepika Padukone has an impressive body of work to boast about. Her rich filmography includes award-winning movies such as 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. The A-lister is now gearing up to start working on her next venture.

And looks like she has already started the prep-work for it. How do we know? Well, the stunner of an actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a major throwback picture when she was a little girl. She captioned it: “back to school...#Chhapaak”

Dippy darling looks super cutesy as a school-going girl. Do not miss her tiffin box and water bottle in a bag that she is carrying. Well, 'Chhapaak' is also the title of her upcoming venture and looks like this is a major hint at her starting off the work on the film.

She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will not only play the titular role but also produce the movie.

The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.