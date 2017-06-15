'Haseena Parkar': Shraddha Kapoor shares new stills from the movie!!

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 15:09
&#039;Haseena Parkar&#039;: Shraddha Kapoor shares new stills from the movie!!

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film 'Haseena Parker' is based on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena.

The stills and posters have showcased Shraddha in a whole new light.

The movie also stars Shraddha's real life brother Siddhant Kapoor.

The 'Half Girlfriend' actress shared some new stills from the movie and they look very intense.

Check them out:

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

The teaser of 'Haseena Parkar' will be out tomorrow and it is one of the most anticipated projects of 2017. 

