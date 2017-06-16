Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a 'god mother' in gangster drama

New Delhi: Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia's gangster drama based on the life and times of don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parker presents Shraddha Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar.

The teaser of 'Haseena Parker' biopic has been released and it looks simply thrilling. The filmmaker has brilliantly put the side shots of the actress in the teaser and it's only towards the end that Shraddha can be seen in her full 'god mother' avatar playing the titular character.

Besides Shraddha playing the lead, her real brother Siddhanth Kapoor will be seen playing her reel brother as well. He is playing Dawood in the flick.

The teaser is impressive and especially the background score creates the thrill which this genre requires. We are really looking forward to watching this biopic!

'Haseena Parker' biopic is slated to hit the screens on August 18, 2017.