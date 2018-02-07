Hate Story IV: Urvashi Rautela and Vivan Bhatena's chemistry in 'Boond Boond' song is perfect Valentine tease—Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vishal Pandya's much talked about venture 'Hate Story IV' is creating a lot of buzz among the fans. The director is quite comfortable with presenting this genre on the big screens.

After tasting success with previous franchises, Hate Story makers are back with its fourth instalment. The film titled 'Hate Story IV' and Pandya, who successfully helmed part 2 and 3 of the same franchise is back with the new one.

The makers have now released a new song titled 'Boond Boond' which looks like a perfect Valentine tease. It is a soothing romantic number featuring Urvashi Rautela and Vivan Bhatena.

WATCH song here:

It has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan. The music is by Arko while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and Sanjay Gupta.

Hate Story IV features Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhathena and Ihana Dhillon in the lead roles. The erotic thriller is produced by T-Series and is slated to hit the screens on March 9, 2018.

The former beauty queen Urvashi will be seen playing a supermodel in the thriller. The actress was last seen in Great Grand Masti and also did a special song in Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. The actress will reportedly be seen making a special appearance in Salman Khan starrer Race 3 as well.

All the three instalments of Hate Story franchise have been successful at the Box Office. Let's see if the audience gives a thumbs up to this one as well!