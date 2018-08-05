हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Helicopter eela trailer

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol and Riddhi Sen are the coolest mother-son duo you will ever see

Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Helicopter Eela stars National-Award winning Bengali actor Riddhi Sen. The film is slated to release on September 7, 2018.

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol and Riddhi Sen are the coolest mother-son duo you will ever see
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: On the special occasion of Kajol's 44th birthday, the makers of her comeback film 'Helicopter Eela' have dropped the much-awaited trailer of the film. Kajol, who was last seen in 2015 Dilwale will be seen on silver screen after a long sabbatical. The film features her in the lead role along with National-Award winning Bengali actor Riddhi Sen.

The trailer shows Kajol as a single mother whose life revolves around her son. Her constant urge to be around him is mistaken as obsession and Riddhi Sen, who plays the quintessential millennial, is quite fazed by the over-bearing presence of his mother every time.

Beautifully stressing on the emotions of a single mother, the trailer shows hilarious moments when Kajol decides to join her son's college as a student but everyone mistakes for a teacher. The emotional roller coaster ride of the mother and son has managed to leave an impact and now we can't wait for the film to hit the screens.

Watch it here:

Earlier, an Indian Express report quoted the maker as saying, "Eela is a story of a single mother and an aspiring singer (Kajol) who gives up all her dreams to raise her only child (Riddhi Sen). Her son who is a typical young millennial doesn’t want his mother’s life to revolve around him. Being an overprotective mother, she decides to join her son’s college, which eventually leads to her invading the son’s privacy.”

Talking about her role in Helicopter Eela, Kajol had told the daily, As a mother, I felt a real connection with Eela’s character. She loves her son unconditionally and has built her life around him. But as he grows up, she finds herself becoming more and more dispensable. She has also put her life and dreams on hold like so many mothers do. This is a life situation that so many women face once their kids grow up. And, one that I will inevitably face is, what do I do now? How do I hold on to my baby? In a way, Helicopter Eela is a coming of age film, more for Eela rather than it is for her son!”

Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Helicopter Eela stars National-Award winning Bengali actor Riddhi Sen. The film is slated to release on September 7, 2018.

 

 

Tags:
Helicopter eela trailerKajol birthdaykajol helicopter eelaRiddhi SenPradeep Sarkar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close