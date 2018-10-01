हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Here's how much Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu has earned so far at the Box Office

Batti Gul Meter Chalu has Shraddha and Shahid on the big screen for the second time.   

Here&#039;s how much Shahid Kapoor&#039;s Batti Gul Meter Chalu has earned so far at the Box Office

Mumbai: Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, has failed to draw moviegoers to the theatres. The film's collections dropped considerably in the second week. And the film's performance at the Box Office has not lived up to the hype created ahead of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collection figures.

He wrote: "#BattiGulMeterChalu crashes in Weekend 2 [it regained lost ground on Day 10]… Decline in Weekend 2 [vis-à-vis Weekend 1]: 87.83%... [Week 2] Fri 53 lakhs, Sat 95 lakhs, Sun 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 37.26 cr. India biz. #BGMC (sic)."

"#BattiGulMeterChalu biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 34.43 cr
Weekend 2: ₹ 2.83 cr
Total: ₹ 37.26 cr
India biz.
#BGMC (sic)."

The light-hearted social drama is produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment. It also stars Divyendu Sharma who plays a significant role in the film that highlights bill generation despite lack of electricity.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu has Shraddha and Shahid on the big screen for the second time. The two had romanced each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider in 2014.

Shahid has had a great year so far. Padmaavat by Sanjay Leela Bhansali went on to mint over Rs 300 crores at the Box Office in India. It went on to become Shahid's first film to cross the remarkable milestone. The actor played Maharawal Ratan Singh, a Rajput warrior in the film co-starring Deepika Padukone (as Rani Padmavati) and Ranveer Singh (as Alauddin Khilji).

The actor's performance in Batti Gul Meter Chalu won appreciation but the film has failed to rake in the moolah at the Box Office.

