Here's how Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' team plans to celebrate success

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Raees' is working wonders at the Box Office. The Rahul Dholakia directorial has now crossed the Rs 75 crore mark at the Box Office. In order to celebrate the achievement, the filmmakers are now planning a success bash.

But, wait! There is a catch.

The party will not witness any alcohol. Yes, you read that right. The function is expected to take place on Monday in Mumbai.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said in a statement, "The entire team is very happy with the critical acclaim and audience reaction to the film. It has been a perfect combination. It seems that all efforts have come to fruition. Hence, we want to celebrate this occasion with everyone who has been part of this journey."

Set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat, 'Raees' touches upon how the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. In the film, the 'Chennai Express' hunk essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger.

It also features Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

(With IANS inputs)