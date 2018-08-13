हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jackky Bhagnani unveils the first poster of 'Mitron' — Pic inside

The first official trailer of Jackky Bhagnani-starrer Mitron will be unveiled on Tuesday. 

Jackky Bhagnani unveils the first poster of &#039;Mitron&#039; — Pic inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After treating the audience with a fun-filled first look video, the makers of 'Mitron', have released the first poster of the film.

Lead actor Jackky Bhagnani took to social media to unveil the same, writing, "#Mitron ki double madness and pagalpanti bus ab ek din mein! Trailer out tomorrow."

As the poster and the title suggest, 'Mitron' revolves around the warm friendship shared by Jai played by Jackky and his gang of friends.

Earlier, the teaser gave us an insight into Jai's character and portrayed him as a good for nothing young boy, whose father strives to get him married with the most unique matrimonial ad ever.

After tickling funny bones of the audience with the first look - video and poster, the trailer of the comedy-drama will be out on Tuesday.

While television sensation Kritika Kamra is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Mitron', the film also will also star Pratik Gandhi and Shivam Parekh.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the flick is slated to release on September 14 this year. 

