Here's what Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan will be playing in Remo D'Souza's dance film

Varun and Katrina a few months back announced the release date of their first venture on social media.

New Delhi: For the first time ever, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif will be seen together on the big screens. The venture will be helmed by ace choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza and it is touted as the biggest dance film ever in 3D.

The makers have managed to kept the details of the movie under wraps. According to Pinkvilla.com, Kat will play a Pakistani girl and Varun, an Indian boy, who compete at an international dance competition in London. Well, the setting looks interesting, what say?

Also, Farhad Samji of the famous Sajid-Farhad jodi of 'Housefull 3' has been roped in to pen the dialogues of this dance film. The movie will hit the screens on November 8, 2019 and is produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar.

In other news, Farhad has been roped in to replace Sajid Khan in 'Housefull 4' after the latter was accused of sexual harassment charges by his former assistant director.

Meanwhile, Varun and Katrina a few months back announced the release date of their first venture on social media and it is going to be high on some kickass dance moves.

So, are you excited to watch them together?

