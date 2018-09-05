हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Namaste England

Here's when Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's 'Namaste England' trailer will be out!

The romantic comedy-drama is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Here&#039;s when Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra&#039;s &#039;Namaste England&#039; trailer will be out!

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's on-screen pairing was loved by the audiences when 'Ishaqzaade' came out. The actors share a great rapport off screen and their chemistry is too cute for words.

The duo will next be seen in 'Namaste England', a film directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. There has been a lot of buzz about the trailer release of the venture and finally the makers have revealed when it will be unveiled.

Parineeti took to Twitter and shared the trailer release date. She wrote: “BTS. TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!! @arjunk26 @NamasteEngFilm”

The romantic comedy-drama is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It happens to be the sequel of 2007 blockbuster hit 'Namastey London' featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

'Namaste England' features Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Seal in lead roles. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 19, 2018. Interestingly, Arjun and Parineeti will be seen together on the big screens in more than one films this year. The duo first appeared together in 'Ishaqzaade' marking the debut of Arjun in the industry. Now, they will seen teaming up again after a span of six years.

Arjun and Parineeti have also been roped in for another project, titled 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is scheduled to be released in March 2019.

Tags:
Namaste Englandnamaste england trailerArjun KapoorParineeti ChopraBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close