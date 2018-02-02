Here's when Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's actioner will release

Mumbai: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand's yet untitled project, which will bring actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff together onscreen for the first time, will go on the floors in August, and will release on October 2, 2019.

The new project will be under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner. It will also feature Vaani Kapoor. The film is set to go on the floors this August and shooting will wrap up by the end of February 2019 and will open on Gandhi Jayanti.

The release date was announced via a statement by the production house.

Hrithik plays Tiger's guru in the film -- which the makers claim will be a 'slick face-off thriller that is expected to be a visual spectacle'.

Tiger and Anand are also working on the Indian remake of Hollywood film franchise "Rambo", which featured Sylvester Stallone.