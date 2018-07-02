हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vicky Kaushal

Here's why Vicky Kaushal has not seen 'Sanju' till now

 Vicky Kaushal plays Sanjay Dutt's best friend in the film.

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt's biopic, 'Sanju' hit the screens on June 29 and has been the biggest opener of 2018 so far. The movie has been smashing records already and has dethroned 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' to occupy the top spot at the Box Office.  'Sanju' has minted over Rs 46.71 on day 3 of its release thereby registering the highest single day collection by a Hindi film whereas 'Baahubali 2' earned Rs 46.51 crore on day 3.

Ranbir Kapoor plays the titular role of Sanjay Dutt in the film and has been widely appreciated for his performance.

The film also stars Vicky Kaushal as Sanju's best friend. Besides Ranbir, Kaushal has also received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film. Several B Town celebs took to Twitter and appreciated the star.

In an exclusive chat with Bollywoodlife.com, Kaushal revealed that he has not seen the movie yet.

 “I haven’t seen the film yet. I am sitting in Serbia and here Bollywood films don’t release. So, I haven’t seen the film myself,”, the actor told Bollywoodlife.

Vicky was also seen in Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi'. His performance as Alia's husband in the film was also noted and applauded.

The actor took to Twitter on Sunday and responded to all the love he had been receiving for his performance. He wrote, "Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank you for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot... not only as an artiste, but as a human being as well. So grateful," Vicky tweeted on Sunday.

 

