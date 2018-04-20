Hichki Box office collections Rani Mukerji starrer earns Rs 44.55 cr

New Delhi: Rani Mukerji's comeback film 'Hichki' based on the novel by Brad Cohen has impressed the audience and the critics alike. Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra, the film is high on content and performance by all the actors and has done a decent business at the Box office so far.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the total collections:

"#Hichki biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 26.10 cr

Week 2: ₹ 12.30 cr

Week 3: ₹ 4.15 cr

Week 4: ₹ 2 cr [290 screens]

Total: ₹ 44.55 cr

India biz.

HIT."

'Hichki' is the brainchild of Maneesh Sharma and has been produced under Yash Raj Films' banner. It happens to be an adaptation of the book titled 'Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had' by Brad Cohen, of which Yash Raj Films acquired the rights.

The film features Rani as Naina Mathur, a teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. Her zest for her profession is so high that no special condition can come in the way of her achieving the dreams she has.

'Hichki' released on March 23, 2018, and received a positive word of mouth publicity. The film is going strong and will have to stay steady at the Box Office in order to let the cash registers ringing.

The film also stars veteran actors such as Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar.