Hichki first poster: Rani Mukerji strikes an impressive pose

New Delhi: Noted actress Rani Mukerji is all geared up for her upcoming venture Hichki where she plays the lead role. The trailer was released a few days back and received a warm response from the viewers.

The makers have now unveiled the first poster of the film where Rani strikes an impressive pose. She plays a teacher, who is suffering from Tourette syndrome and how she struggles to find herself a perfect job forms the plot of Hichki.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first poster of the film.

Here’s the first poster of YRF’s #Hichki...Stars Rani Mukerji... Siddharth P Malhotra directs... Produced by Maneesh Sharma... Presented by Aditya Chopra... 23 Feb 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/mqTHprmw0M — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2017

Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and is produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj banner. The film is coming out on February 23, 2018, and we are eagerly waiting for this one.

The film promises to be high on emotions with a moderate dose of comedy laced in between.