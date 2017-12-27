हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Hichki first poster: Rani Mukerji strikes an impressive pose

The film is coming out on February 23, 2018.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Dec 27, 2017, 16:34 PM IST
Comments |
Hichki first poster: Rani Mukerji strikes an impressive pose
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Noted actress Rani Mukerji is all geared up for her upcoming venture Hichki where she plays the lead role. The trailer was released a few days back and received a warm response from the viewers.

The makers have now unveiled the first poster of the film where Rani strikes an impressive pose. She plays a teacher, who is suffering from Tourette syndrome and how she struggles to find herself a perfect job forms the plot of Hichki.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first poster of the film.

Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and is produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj banner. The film is coming out on February 23, 2018, and we are eagerly waiting for this one.

The film promises to be high on emotions with a moderate dose of comedy laced in between. 

Tags:
hichki posterHichkiRani MukerjiYRFRani Mukerji filmRani Mukerji comeback filmBollywood
Next
Story

Tiger Zinda Hai Day 5 collections: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer remains rock steady

Trending