Hichki Hong Kong poster: Rani Mukerji plays the 'extraordinary teacher'

'Hichki' released in India on March 23, 2018, and received a positive word of mouth publicity.

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji stunned the audiences with her powerful performance in 'Hichki'—her comeback vehicle post marriage and pregnancy. The film is now gearing up to hit the screens in Hong Kong.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the official poster. He wrote: “Rani Mukerji’s much-loved film #Hichki to release in Hong Kong on 8 Nov 2018... Has been titled #MyExtraordinaryTeacher for local audiences... Official poster.”

The film by Sidharth P Malhotra is high on content and performance by all the actors.

'Hichki' has been produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films' banner. It happens to be an adaptation of the book titled 'Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had' by Brad Cohen, of which Yash Raj Films acquired the rights.

The film shows Rani as Naina Mathur, a teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. Her zest for her profession is so high that no special condition can come in the way of her achieving the dreams she has.

The film also stars veteran actors such as Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar. Rani delivered one of her career-best performance in 'Hichki' after 'Black'.

 

