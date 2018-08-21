हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Mukerji

'Hichki' to release in Kazakhstan on September 20

It will be screened across 15 screens in Kazakhstan, and according to makers, it is the biggest release for a Hindi feature film in the nation since 2015.   

&#039;Hichki&#039; to release in Kazakhstan on September 20
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Rani Mukerji-starrer "Hichki" will now be released in "Kazakhstan" with a Russian voiceover.

It will be screened across 15 screens in Kazakhstan, and according to makers, it is the biggest release for a Hindi feature film in the nation since 2015. 

Rani won hearts as well as box office glory with her convincing and spirited performance as a teacher who deals with Tourette Syndrome in the movie earlier this year. Since then, the film has been winning laurels not just at the home turf but also at various foreign film galas.

Rani finds it amazing that films can cross over to different cultures and languages because of its universal story.

''Hichki is a reflection of society, a reflection of how we all have weaknesses and we need to overcome them to make the world a better place.''

"It talks about every person's determination, focus and positive spirit to win over obstacles. I'm happy that its core message is resonating with audiences across the globe. I am proud of the film, and grateful that people are enjoying it," she said in a statement.

The movie is releasing in Kazakhstan after its successful release in Russia. 

