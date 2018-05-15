Hindi cinema once again redefined: Shatrughan Sinha on '102 Not Out'

Mumbai: Politician and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha says "102 Not Out", starring the "legendary" and "most popular" Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, has redefined the landscape of Hindi cinema.

Shatrughan on Tuesday tweeted: "The great Amitabh Bachchan and most desirable Rishi Kapoor ne kar diya kamaal (they have done wonders)! '102 Not Out' is a well done and (is a) spotless hit film being seen and enjoyed by every section of society. Hindi cinema's landscape has once again been redefined by the legendary, most popular and wonder actors."

The 71-year-old actor praised Amitabh, saying the 75-year-old is a "youth icon" and that his performance in the Umesh Shukla directorial "is a testimony to it".

He added: "Hindi cinema has finally taken the plunge and shown that if content is good, it can ride even on slightly older shoulders who are youthful in every other way. What a delightful film!"

Shatrughan, father of actress Sonakshi Sinha, also praised Jimit Trivedi's performance in "102 Not Out".

"It was a pleasant surprise to find a true gem of an actor Jimit Trivedi, who touches the heart of the audience by being in the same frame with such senior dependable and desirable actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor," he wrote.

"'102 Not Out' will want you to live more, love more, smile more," Shatrughan added.

The movie is about a father-son relationship. Amitabh plays a 102-year-old dad to Rishi's 75-year-old character.