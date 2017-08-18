close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hindi films now portraying women in a progressive way: Kareena Kapoor Khan

 Kareena Kapoor Khan says she is proud and happy that Bollywood filmmakers are now showing women in a progressive way in movies.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 12:52
Hindi films now portraying women in a progressive way: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan says she is proud and happy that Bollywood filmmakers are now showing women in a progressive way in movies.

The actor attributes this change to the influx of young writers in films.

In an interview to PTI, Kareena says, "One can definitely see a change in the way women have been portrayed on screen in the Hindi film industry.
"The roles are now written by young directors, who have been successful in highlighting the personality of women who are hardworking and successful. Films have now been portraying women in a more progressive manner."

The 36-year-old actor, who was last seen in "Udta Punjab", welcomed her first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in December last year.

Talking about balancing her work and motherhood, the actor says, "I have always maintained a personal and professional life but now it's more difficult as Taimur is too young. I try to strike a balance. I have a great support system with (husband) Saif and my family."Kareena believes a modern Indian woman plays diverse roles in her life and she considers herself to be one.

"She is a multifaceted woman, lives her life to the fullest and fulfils her choices with confidence and style. I am proud to be a married, independent and working woman. I carry that with great honour and pride. Despite being married, I work and have my own identity."

Kareena is all charged up to begin work on her next project "Veere Di Wedding" alongside Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

However, she did not comment on the reports of her signing a biopic by Omung Kumar, another movie with Salman Khan and Karan Johar's next.

Meanwhile, the "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" star is the muse of designer Anita Dongre's autumn winter campaign #IamAND, which celebrates the multifaceted personality of the modern Indian woman.

"AND is one brand that has changed the fashion scenario in the country. With its new campaign, the brand conveys a very strong message of celebrating the multifaceted personality of the modern Indian woman, which I truly identify with," says Kareena.

TAGS

Kareena Kapoor KhanHindi filmsBollywoodVeere Di Weddingportraying women

From Zee News

Preity Zinta dazzles on Lakme Fashion Week runway for Shane and Falguni Peacock
Fashion

Preity Zinta dazzles on Lakme Fashion Week runway for Shane...

Tusshar Kapoor&#039;s flight moments with toddler Laksshya will give you major father goals!
People

Tusshar Kapoor's flight moments with toddler Laksshya...

It takes time for people to get into social mood, says Akshay Kumar
People

It takes time for people to get into social mood, says Aksh...

Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct &#039;Wonder Woman 2&#039;
Movies

Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct 'Wonder Woman 2...

Never had any interest in hero&#039;s role: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
People

Never had any interest in hero's role: Nawazuddin Sidd...

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts &#039;Veere Di Wedding&#039; with a look test—PICS
Movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts 'Veere Di Wedding' wit...

&#039;Secret Superstar&#039; has many secret superstars: Aamir Khan
People

'Secret Superstar' has many secret superstars: Aa...

Salman Khan pushed Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s name for &#039;Race 3&#039;?
Movies

Salman Khan pushed Jacqueline Fernandez's name for...

Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan drops some major hint about this season
Television

Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan drops some major hint about...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video